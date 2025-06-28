SHAH ALAM, June 28 — A newborn baby boy, wrapped in a plastic bag, was found abandoned by the roadside near a mosque in Kampung Api-Api, Kuala Selangor on Friday night.

Kuala Selangor police chief Supt Azaharudin Tajudin said the discovery was reported to police by Sungai Buloh Hospital at around 9.11 pm.

“According to initial findings, the baby was full-term and in stable condition, weighing 2.135 kilogrammes. He is believed to be less than a week old, with his umbilical cord still attached,” he said in a statement today.

The infant, found by a member of the public, has since been transferred to Tanjong Karang Hospital for medical check-ups.

Azaharudin urged anyone with information to come forward to the nearest police station or contact Investigating Officer Insp Siti Mazliah Azizi at 017-6649100.

The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for exposure and abandonment of a child. — Bernama