BACHOK, June 28 — The Public Works Ministry (KKR) has revealed that rainy weather and overloaded heavy vehicles were the two main causes behind damaged roads in the country.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said RM4 billion was required to repair the damaged roads in the country, but the ministry has only received nearly RM2 billion due to limitations faced by the government.

“My ministry always hopes that we will get more allocations each year to repair damaged roads as there are those that are ‘old’ and require re-tarring,” he told reporters after officiating the Bachok Umno division delegates’ meeting here today.

He revealed that the ministry had previously suggested that any collection made by the Road Transport Department, including road tax and speeding summonses be handed to the ministry to use for road repairs but the suggestion never received any feedback.

“If there is any suggested additional taxes from heavy vehicles as mooted by certain parties, they should be handed to the Finance Ministry or the Transport Ministry,” he added. — Bernama