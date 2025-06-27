PUTRAJAYA, June 27 — A total of 12 out of 41 health facility construction projects scheduled for this year under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) have been completed as of June 16, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Six of the completed projects will soon be officially handed over by the Works Ministry (KKR), with Pasir Gudang Hospital in Johor scheduled for handover on June 29, it added.

“The remaining 29 projects are currently in the implementation phase,” it said in a statement today, issued in conjunction with the MOH Development Action Council (MTPK) meeting, chaired by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

The MTPK meeting serves as a platform to review the performance of ongoing development projects, assess their current status and coordinate the direction for the close of 12MP while laying the groundwork for the 13MP.

The MOH noted that 2024 marks the final acceleration phase to meet 12MP targets, which allocated RM6.74 billion for the implementation of 290 new projects and 389 continuation projects, bringing the total MOH development allocation since 2021 to RM25.84 billion.

As of June 16, MOH’s development expenditure performance stood at 26.86 per cent, which remains below the national average of 36.31 per cent, the ministry said.

The meeting also addressed the need for firmer measures to ensure all projects are completed on schedule.

“This includes a reassessment of contractors’ capabilities by the KKR through the Public Works Department (JKR) as the implementing agency, in order to determine appropriate intervention steps, in addition to more rigorous monitoring,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Dr Dzulkefly expressed appreciation to all parties involved in successfully delivering projects on target, while stressing that any weaknesses or lapses in the management and governance of MOH development projects must be taken seriously.

“The MOH top management and all stakeholders are reminded to carry out their responsibilities transparently, swiftly and with full accountability, without compromising access to or the quality of healthcare services for the people,” he said. — Bernama