KUCHING, June 26 — The tragic death of a female tertiary student from Kuching in her Cyberjaya dormitory must be investigated immediately, thoroughly, and transparently, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker said the suspected murder case must lead to changes in safety protocols.

“This incident must serve as a wake-up call to both educational institutions and authorities responsible for student welfare,” he said in a statement today.

Yii urged the Ministry of Higher Education to review and strengthen existing safety protocols and work closely with all educational institutions to enhance security measures for student accommodations nationwide.

“For years, there were repeated warnings regarding the lack of proper security systems for the students, from broken CCTVs to dark walkways, which were all ignored and not addressed.

“The heinous crime that followed paints the outcome of a failed system to protect the safety of the students, which should have always been the priority of any educational institution,” he stated.

Yii called on educational institutions and hostel managements to take proactive steps to ensure all students are provided with a safe living environment, including secure dorm access, functioning CCTV systems, emergency reporting systems, and close coordination with local police.

He emphasised that campus safety cannot be treated as an afterthought or a box-ticking exercise, adding the safety of students must be embedded as a core institutional responsibility.

“Prevention must take priority, necessary improvements must be made without waiting for another tragedy to occur,” he said.

He stressed the full weight of the law must be applied without delay, and those responsible held fully accountable, adding the public deserve to know the truth, and most importantly, the deceased’s family deserves justice and closure.

No family should have to endure such devastating loss, especially under such horrifying and suspicious circumstances, he said.

“Beyond justice for this young girl, this grief that we are witnessing now must not be in vain. We must ensure that this loss leads to real, systemic change, so that no other student and no other family have to go through what this bright young woman and her loved ones are experiencing,” he said.

Yii called for a clear signal to be sent that such heinous acts will not be tolerated and justice must be delivered swiftly and fairly.

“May her soul rest in peace, and may her family find strength in this time of unimaginable grief.” — The Borneo Post