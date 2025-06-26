IPOH, June 26 — A 31-year-old man has been remanded for seven days starting today on suspicion of murdering his father at their home in Taman Tasek Damai here last night.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the suspect was arrested in front of the house at approximately 12.15 am and is being remanded to assist investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“A mobile phone, a car dashcam and a CCTV decoder were also seized,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that police received a call at 8.26 pm last night regarding the 57-year-old victim found unconscious in the house.

Preliminary investigations revealed the victim was found lying on his back in a pool of blood in the kitchen, while the premises’ CCTV was found to be non-functional.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the suspect claimed that his father last responded to a text message at 2.40 pm.

“At around 7.30 pm, the suspect returned home from work and found the front gate closed, but the grille and glass doors were open. He also noticed the living room sofa was in disarray.

“He then proceeded to the kitchen, where he discovered the victim lying on his back in a pool of blood. Further checks confirmed that no valuables were missing,” he said.

He added that a neighbour said the victim was last seen alone, smoking outside the house at approximately 11 am, and no suspicious activity was seen or heard at the time.

Preliminary investigations revealed stab wounds to the right side of the victim’s abdomen and a slash wound to the right side of his chest.

A small knife, approximately 22 centimetres in length, was found cleaned and placed on the kitchen sink. It is believed to have been used in the murder.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the motive for the killing is still under investigation. — Bernama