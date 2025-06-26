PUTRAJAYA, June 26 — The government has opted to exempt apples and oranges from the revised and expanded Sales and Services Tax (SST) implementation that will encompass imported fruits.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the decision was made after taking into account concerns raised by the public, especially from lower-income groups.

“Since there are ongoing public concerns on the matter, we (the Cabinet) have agreed to provide some relaxations in that imported fruits are still taxed but exemptions given to apple and oranges,” he said in his speech at the Kota Madani groundbreaking ceremony here today.

