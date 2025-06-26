KOTA KINABALU, June 26 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) has rejected political cooperation with Barisan Nasional (BN) in the upcoming 17th Sabah state election.

PBS acting president Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam said the decision was made after the majority of the party’s Supreme Council (AMT) members disagreed with collaborating with BN in the coming state election.

Dr Joachim said PBS also reiterated its stance to remain loyal to the ruling coalition, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), for the upcoming polls.

“Our position is clear. PBS will continue working within the GRS coalition and remains committed to this political cooperation ahead of the state election.

“PBS also reaffirms its commitment to strengthening ties and collaboration with GRS component party Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Sabah Star), led by Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan,” he said in a statement today.

The current five-year term of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly will expire on November 11. — Bernama