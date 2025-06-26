KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The Sessions Court here today ordered a former employee of a pay television station who is facing 743 charges of tampering with clients’ account data to undergo a month’s observation at Hospital Bahagia Tanjong Rambutan, Ulu Kinta, Perak.

Judge Norma Ismail ordered Nora Idayu Jaafar, 48, to be sent to the hospital after her lawyer, Daniel Annamalai, informed the court that he received a letter from a clinic, dated June 6, requesting that the accused be sent for psychiatric assessment as she is suspected of suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“The accused is hereby sent to Hospital Bahagia for observation for one month. Since the accused is on bail, the accused must go to the hospital on June 30,” said the judge, who then set July 29 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Rohaiza Abd Rahman appeared for the prosecution.

Meanwhile, in today’s proceedings, the court took almost two hours to read out 132 of the 743 charges against Nora Idayu, who had fainted in court after the 30th of 743 charges was read out to her last June 4.

She collapsed in the dock shortly after entering her non-guilty plea to the 30th charge.

The proceedings had to be halted while the court’s security personnel and medical assistants from the Kuala Lumpur Hospital were deployed to the courtroom.

Nora Idayu, who was with the commercial support unit, is accused of converting the regular client’s account to a corporate account without authorisation at Astro’s office in Menara Icon at Jalan Tun Razak here in 2014.

The charges are framed under Section 5(1) of the Computer Crimes Act 1997, which provides a maximum fine of RM100,000 or a jail term not exceeding seven years or both upon conviction. — Bernama