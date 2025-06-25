KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman described the five years of enduring his graft and corruption trial as “nothing short of hellish.”

Recounting the events that led to his acquittal from four charges of criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of funds, the former Youth and Sports Minister said words could not fully capture how devastating it was to see his name dragged through the mud.

The ordeal, he said, caused his mother’s breast cancer to relapse, led to his removal as president of the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA), and tarnished his reputation.

“I had prepared a speech, but honestly, when I came to court, I ignored it. Five years of having my name tarnished and accusations hurled at me for being dishonest have taken a heavy toll.

“It’s too difficult to describe the experience other than to say it was five years of hell,” he told around 100 media members gathered at the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya this morning for his verdict.

“My mom’s cancer relapsed. Offers were coming in from everywhere, but I rejected them. All I wanted was to clear my name the proper way—in court. Today’s events remind me of my struggles to fix my country, which I love dearly.

“I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemies, but I also hold no grudges moving forward,” he said.

Syed Saddiq’s mother, Sharifah Mahani Syed Abdul Aziz, later gave an emotional speech while holding back tears. She said she had urged her son to leave politics many times, but he refused.

“He is very principled and strong, still wanting to remain in politics despite so many people trying to bring him down. Thankfully, he is surrounded by strong, good people, and his unwavering love for Malaysia has kept him going.

“As a mother, I want to see him succeed so he can continue fighting for the people. Let us cooperate, and whatever responsibility we are given, let’s do it properly and with honour,” she said.

Earlier today, Syed Saddiq won his appeal against his conviction and sentence for corruption by the High Court. He was accompanied by singer-actress Bella Astillah, well-wishers, and family members.

A three-member Court of Appeal (CoA) panel, led by Justice Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim, delivered the unanimous decision. The panel also included Datuk Azman Abdullah and Datuk Noorin Badaruddin.

Delivering the court’s decision, Justice Noorin said that High Court Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid had erred in several decisions and that there was no element of dishonesty when the former Youth and Sports Minister instructed his staff to withdraw money from Bersatu’s youth wing Armada’s bank accounts.