MELAKA, June 25 — A husband and wife who are accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter who is also disabled (OKU) to the point of causing her death, have been remanded for seven days at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate's Court here.

The remand order until Monday (June 30) against the biological mother and stepfather, aged 36 and 38 respectively, was issued by Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman to enable an investigation to be conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

On Monday, the media reported that a 9-year-old girl died at a private hospital here, believed to have been abused.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit was reported to have said that his department received a report on the case at about 10.15am, after the doctor treating the child declared the victim dead at 9.45am.

He was quoted as saying that the doctor had previously received a child patient who was unconscious when the victim's stepfather sent her to the hospital.

He said an examination found that the patient had a broken leg and bruises on her head and body, suspected to be the result of abuse. — Bernama