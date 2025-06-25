PUTRAJAYA, June 25 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today announced plans to file a forfeiture application involving RM170 million in connection with its corruption and money laundering investigation into former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the investigation has concluded, and the commission is awaiting further action from the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP).

“This case has been completed and is now with the deputy public prosecutor. Based on the information I’ve received, the DPP has agreed to file the application, possibly within the next two weeks.

“This allows time to prepare the necessary affidavits and documents for the forfeiture of, firstly, the RM170 million I previously mentioned, which was obtained. It is up to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri if he wishes to challenge our application,” he said at a press conference at MACC headquarters here today.

Azam added that no decision has been made regarding criminal charges, as MACC is still waiting for further direction from the DPP.

Asked when the Bera MP might be charged, Azam said the commission is optimistic that the next steps could take about a month.

“I believe within the next month or so, the DPP will come to a decision. I have also urged the DPP not to take too long, as this is a matter of public interest,” he said.

Previously, Ismail Sabri was summoned seven times by MACC to assist in the investigation.

The probe centres on alleged corruption and money laundering involving the expenditure and acquisition of funds for the promotion and publicity of the Keluarga Malaysia programme during his tenure as the ninth prime minister from August 2021 to November 2022.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

On March 3, Azam revealed that Ismail Sabri is a suspect in the corruption and money laundering investigation. During an MACC raid, approximately RM170 million in cash in various currencies and 16 kilogrammes of gold bars were discovered in a “safe house.”