SEREMBAN, June 24 — A female pilot lodged a police report today claiming she was cheated in a Haj package deal, resulting in a loss of RM194,970.

Nilai police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said the victim, in her 30s, filed the report at the Nilai police station at 11.23 am, saying that she had dealt with an individual from an Umrah travel agency who offered the Haj package on Jan 14.

“The victim, who works for a local airline, made several transfers totaling RM194,970 to the agency’s account as full payment for the package.

“However, she realised she had been scammed on March 15 after finding out that the agency was no longer in operation and she would not be able to perform the Haj as promised,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Malik said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, and efforts to trace the suspect are underway. — Bernama