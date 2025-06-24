KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Iran is ready to halt military action against Israel if attacks on its own and Palestinian territories stop, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar said this after a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who outlined Tehran’s conditions for peace amid the escalating conflict.

Pezeshkian asked Anwar to convey Iran’s stance to other Muslim nations and urged them to “not be swayed by biased narratives, and to understand the real context of Iran’s retaliatory actions.”

According to Anwar, Pezeshkian said Iran would respond positively to peace if its sovereignty and that of Palestine were respected.

Anwar reiterated Malaysia’s strong condemnation of Israeli strikes on Gaza and Iran, which have killed civilians, military commanders, and scientists.

He said the attacks went beyond humanitarian norms and international legal standards.

Malaysia recognises Iran’s right to defend itself, Anwar added, adding that it would be hypocritical for the world to support Israel’s military actions while denying Iran the same right.

Israel launched surprise strikes on major Iranian military and nuclear sites on June 13, which led to retaliatory attacks from Iran. The US intervened on June 22 by bombing the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan Iranian nuclear sites.