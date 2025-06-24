KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo today announced that the MyGOV Malaysia mobile application will be launched in July 2025.

Gobind said the MyGOV Malaysia app is part of the nation’s Government Technology (GovTech) initiative, aimed at providing Malaysians with easy access to various government agencies through a single gateway.

“This is part of the government’s plan to transform Malaysia into a digital nation,” he said in a statement.

“It is only right to ensure we have a single platform where Malaysians can deal with various government agencies seamlessly.”

The MyGOV Malaysia mobile application will initially focus on seven main services: travel (passport-related matters), registration (birth and citizenship), driving (road tax and driving licenses), healthcare (appointments and medical records), summons, housing (land tax/assessment rates), and the Rahmah Cash Aid (Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah).

More features are expected to be added in the future.

Gobind said MyGOV Malaysia will be integrated with MyDigital ID to streamline access to government services via a single, secure platform.

“Users will be able to verify their identity and access multiple services directly through the mobile application using their MyDigital ID credentials.

“This unified approach not only simplifies user interaction with government platforms but also underpins the broader commitment to digital inclusivity, trust, and service excellence by the Ministry of Digital,” he said.

The app will allow Malaysians to access multiple services directly on their mobile devices.

“This is part of our journey in transforming Malaysia into a digital nation, a journey that will benefit Malaysians and ensure no one is left behind in a trusted digital environment,” he added.

As of June 23, Gobind said 2,604,160 MyDigital ID registrations had been recorded.

He added that the single sign-on integration will initially cover 34 main government system applications, with more services to be included soon.

Gobind also highlighted that the development of MyGOV Malaysia involves collaborations with the private sector, including telecommunications companies and banking institutions.

The end goal, he said, is to provide users with easier, safer access to services while benefiting the government by optimising operational costs at Urban Transformation Centres (UTCs) nationwide and improving productivity through better data-driven decision-making.