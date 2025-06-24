TELUK INTAN, June 24 — The Magistrate’s Court here today issued an arrest warrant for the owner of a lorry company involved in a fatal accident involving nine members of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) on May 13.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Izzuddin Fakri Hamdan filed the arrest warrant application after the individual failed to appear for today’s proceedings on two charges, namely under Section 57 and Section 58 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

Magistrate Naidatul Athirah Azman then set July 29 for mention of the arrest warrant.

It is understood that the Road Transport Department (JPJ) has also sent a summons to the owner of the company to appear in court for today’s prosecution proceedings.

In the incident at 8.54 am on May 13, nine members of FRU Unit 5 based in Sungai Senam, Ipoh died after the truck they were travelling in collided with a lorry loaded with gravel.

On May 30, the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) announced that it had revoked the operating licence of Tashveen Trading, the lorry company that carried the gravel load, effective May 29, 2025.

The lorry operating company was found to have failed to comply with the requirements of the Industrial Safety Code of Practice (ICOP), failed to ensure that the Global Positioning System (GPS) was functional and had expired, in addition to carrying a load that did not comply with the type of goods specified in the vehicle permit.