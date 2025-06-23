KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) has said it will no longer work with the deregistered Ikatan Usahawan Kecil dan Sederhana Malaysia (Ikhlas), citing concerns over credibility.

According to a report in news portal Scoop, PPIM chief activist Datuk Nadzim Johan said the group was unaware of Ikhlas’ deregistration when they jointly submitted a memorandum to the Home Ministry recently, and stressed it was their first and only collaboration.

“We don’t want to be seen as collaborating with an illegal NGO. Besides, there are plenty of other NGOs in the country we can work with,” Nadzim was quoted as saying.

Last Friday, the Registrar of Societies (RoS) had reportedly confirmed that Ikhlas was deregistered in 2022 for failing to submit its annual financial statements, as required under the Societies Act 1966.

Ikhlas president Datuk Mohd Ridzuan Abdullah had reportedly cited Covid-19-related disruptions as the reason the group was unable to hold meetings and complete its reporting obligations.

Nadzim said PPIM would be more cautious moving forward and emphasised that its collaboration with Ikhlas had not involved any financial transactions or fundraising.