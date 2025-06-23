PUTRAJAYA, June 23 — Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani has been appointed as the new Comptroller of the Royal Household, Istana Negara, effective July 1, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Shamsul Azri, in a statement today, said His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has consented to the appointment of Azmi, 59, who has been the Johor State Secretary since January 1, 2017.

“Given his vast experience and credibility, I believe he will further strengthen the administration of Istana Negara and discharge his duties effectively as the Comptroller of the Royal Household in supporting and upholding the authority of His Majesty as the Head of State,” he said.

Azmi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Development Science (Economics and Management) from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, as well as a Master’s degree in Human Resource Development and a PhD in Land Administration and Development from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.

He has 33 years of experience in the civil service, having started his career as an assistant district officer at the Muar District Office in 1992. — Bernama