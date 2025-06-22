KOTA BARU, June 22 — An unemployed man pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy on June 12.

Che Asmizan Che Jaafar, 34, is charged with committing the offence in an empty container near the Lembah Sireh Bus Station here at 8am.

The charge is framed under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which provides for a prison sentence not exceeding 20 years and whipping, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kamarul Hasyime Rosli appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented.

Judge Zulkifli Abllah set July 21 for mention and appointment of a lawyer.— Bernama