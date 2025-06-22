SIBU, June 22 — Police have launched a manhunt for an Indonesian detainee who escaped from the Sibu Central Police Station lockup yesterday.

Sibu Police Chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the incident occurred at around 4 pm while the 25-year -old detainee was still under lawful police custody.

“The suspect was on remand for investigation under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code for the offence of rape. At the time of escape, he was still wearing a purple lockup uniform and was handcuffed,” he said in a statement today.

Members of the public with relevant information are urged to contact Investigating Officer ASP Mingat Bakil at 084-344111 or 019-8867978, or to report to the nearest police station.

“We appeal to the public to cooperate by immediately providing any information that may assist in the investigation and re-arrest of the detainee,” Zulkipli said. — Bernama