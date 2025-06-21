KLUANG, June 21 – The Sembrong Umno division today reportedly passed a motion calling for the reinstatement of its former chief, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, into the party’s leadership.

Johor Umno chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who officiated the division’s annual meeting, said he would bring the proposal to the party’s top leadership for consideration.

“Sembrong is not just a political area, it is where I first learned the meaning of struggle. And the person who brought me here was Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein,” he was quoted saying by Utusan Malaysia.

“I was informed of the motion urging the Umno leadership to reconsider accepting him back into the Sembrong division. God willing, as Johor Umno chairman, I will bring this motion to the top leadership.”

Onn Hafiz, who is also the Johor menteri besar, said the motion reflected grassroots appreciation for Hishammuddin’s leadership.

In January 2023, Umno Supeme Council decided to internally purge itself of critics — resulting in 44 party members being exiled and four members being given a suspension.

Sembrong MP Hishammuddin was suspended for six years, reportedly for being the main driver behind the Barisan Nasional MPs signing statutory declarations backing Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

Among the 44 sacked were former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin and former Selangor Tan Sri Noh Omar, while former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan was also given a six-year suspension.



