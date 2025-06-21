MELAKA, June 21 — Police have arrested a couple suspected of involvement in seven housebreaking and robbery cases in Melaka and neighbouring states since January this year.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the unemployed lovebirds, aged 24 and 31, were arrested in Kuala Kurau, Perak, on June 4.

“On May 28, police received two reports involving a housebreaking and robbery in the Melaka Tengah district linked to the couple.

“Their modus operandi included targeting homestays and stealing various electrical appliances and furniture from the premises,” he said in a statement today.

Initial investigations found that the pair were involved in three housebreaking and robbery cases in Melaka Tengah and four others in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, respectively.

Various items, including electrical appliances, household furniture, a gold bracelet, two cars, five pawnshop receipts, and five mobile phones were seized..

He said investigations are still underway, and the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking and Section 392 of the Penal Code for robbery.

In a separate development, he said a clothing dealer was arrested for allegedly firing a shot with an air pistol at Jalan Johor, Semabok, on June 8.

“Following intelligence gathering and public tip-off, the 35-year-old suspect was arrested in Puchong, Selangor, on June 17.

Police also seized a black bag, a silver-black air pistol bearing the inscription Pietro Beretta Gardone V.T., a speed loader, and 30 ball-bearing bullets.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days until June 23 to assist in the investigation under Section 33 of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief.

The case is still under investigation, and he urged the public not to speculate, as it could interfere with the ongoing probe. — Bernama