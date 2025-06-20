BUTTERWORTH, June 20 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is finalising the investigation papers for action to be taken in court against the bus company operator involved in the accident that claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students

Its director-general, Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the investigation is now in the final stages before being handed over to the Deputy Public Prosecutor to decide on the charge recommendation.

“There are two investigation papers that we are preparing (to take action) against the company operator and also the company that leased the bus.

“The investigation papers are still at the JPJ level and we expect to hand them over to the prosecution soon,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Penang-level MyLesen B2 Driving Licence Handover Ceremony here today.

Previously, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook had said that the JPJ would open an investigation paper against the bus company involved in the accident that claimed the lives of 15 UPSI students due to the company’s failure to operate according to the stipulated rules and regulations.

Regarding the allegation that the JPJ could not record the bus company’s operator’s statement because he suffered a heart attack, Aedy Fadly said his side was not informed about the matter.

“He (the bus operator) had a heart attack, it has nothing to do with the JPJ and I have not received any reports saying otherwise. We will still take action; if he goes to the hospital we will wait,” he added.

In the incident on June 9, 15 UPSI students died when the bus they were in overturned in an accident at KM53 of the East-West Highway (JRTB), near Tasik Banding, Gerik.

The bus carrying 42 university students was travelling from Jertih, Terengganu to the university’s main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak when it collided with a Perodua Alza before overturning. — Bernama