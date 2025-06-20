PUTRAJAYA, June 20 — PUTRAJAYA, June 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today hailed the government’s national school transformation initiative as a resounding success, with nearly 1,000 schools now participating – far exceeding the original target of 300.

Speaking at the Sekolah Angkat Malaysia Madani event here, Anwar praised the Education Ministry, other government agencies, and corporate partners for their collective contributions.

Calling the achievement “extraordinary”, Anwar said it was made possible through strong collaboration between the government, private sector, and local communities under the Madani framework.

“The government and private sector in Malaysia are amazing and this is an extraordinary achievement,” he said at the Sekolah Angkat Malaysia Madani event held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

Expressing his thanks, Anwar named Petronas, TNB, Telekom Malaysia and Sime Darby for being among the earliest corporations to respond to his government’s push to improve education in Malaysia.

“As we all know, we can’t move forward without the readiness and acceptance of the public. That is the plan for the next 10 years.

“We wanted to launch with 300 members, now, with the way the government and private sector in Malaysia are working together, we’ve reached 1,000 schools. So congratulations and thank you,” he said.

Under the Madani school adoption programme, government-linked companies and wholly private firms pledge to contribute financially to schools in need, especially those in need of infrastructure support.



Anwar said that the private sector’s participation allows the government to focus on building new schools, roads, health facilities and more.

“Once we get this programme running it would be great to have the CEO or executives visit these schools, say twice a year, spend an hour or two to talk with the kids.

“Expose them to the world, work and truths. That way, they will be encouraged and have a role model to look up to,” he added.



