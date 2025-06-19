BANGI, June 19 — The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) will review the salary scheme for Community Development Department (Kemas) teachers, aiming to elevate their role and better protect their welfare.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the welfare of Kemas teachers, whether in terms of allowances, promotion opportunities, social protection or recognition, must be prioritised and structured appropriately.

“To raise outstanding children, we must start by uplifting their educators. We cannot expect extraordinary results if our teachers are only provided with the bare minimum.

“That is why I want a comprehensive and phased strategic improvement plan implemented for Kemas educators,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, when launching the Kemas Educators’ Day celebration here today.

Also present were KKDW secretary-general Datuk Muhd Khair Razman Mohamed Annuar and Kemas director-general Datuk Mohd Hanafiah Man.

Ahmad Zahid expressed confidence that with continued support, focused training, and a work ecosystem that values its educators, Malaysia could nurture more dynamic and competitive Kemas teachers who remain the backbone of community education in the country.

Meanwhile, he said KKDW aims to establish at least one kindergarten (tabika) for children with special needs in every district nationwide by 2027.

He said this effort was to ensure that children with special needs are not left behind in receiving early education through the implementation of the Tabika Tunas Istimewa@Kemas, which begins this year.

“This initiative will start in Melaka this year. God willing, we will try to ensure that no Malaysian child is left behind in accessing early education, regardless of their circumstances,” he said.

On the Smart Classroom@Kemas project, a pilot initiative for smart classrooms introduced by Kemas, Ahmad Zahid said it would be a game changer in propelling the early childhood education system into the digital era.

“My aspiration is for at least one smart kindergarten to be established in every district by 2026,” he said, expressing hope that skills-based education, such as technical and vocational education and training (TVET), could begin from an early stage.

Ahmad Zahid also expressed pride in other Kemas achievements, including the graduation of 61,032 young huffaz (Quran memorisers) through the Kemas Pre-Tahfiz Programme at 4,229 centres.

“This programme is one of the major accomplishments that I consider a game changer in the early childhood education system. Starting with just 100 kindergartens in 2023, the programme has seen rapid growth.

“God willing, by 2026, we are targeting more than 9,700 Tabika Kemas to be involved, with the participation of over 145,000 young huffaz, surpassing our initial target of 140,000,” he said.

He added that to date, Kemas operates 10,567 kindergartens and 577 nurseries (taska) nationwide, providing care and early education to 221,012 children from diverse backgrounds. — Bernama