KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Efforts to empower women must go beyond dialogue and be translated into concrete commitments, such as corporate pledges and government partnerships.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, wife of the Prime Minister, urged leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to work together in building inclusive growth through shared leadership and cross-border collaboration.

“It is an honour for me to stand among such remarkable women. Your vision, generosity, and dedication to making a difference are not only admirable but also a powerful reminder of what we can achieve together,” she said in her keynote address at the Women Economic Forum (WEF) Asean 2025 here today.

Also present were Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong; Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad; WEF Asean 2025 Organising Chairperson Datin Dr Hartini Osman; and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

Dr Wan Azizah said the WEF operated with a global perspective while remaining grounded in its mission as a non-profit movement, which she described as a form of public diplomacy aimed at uplifting women across sectors such as sustainability, governance, technology and trade.

“In this context, the movement has been referred to as the Sheconomy, a powerful acknowledgement of the growing influence of women in shaping economic narratives,” she said, expressing hope that the forum will inspire real outcomes.

In addition, she said that without proper monitoring and self-awareness, technological advancements could erode meaningful relationships, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly, potentially leading to isolation and abuse, underscoring the need to address their social impact.

Dr Wan Azizah also highlighted the importance of work–life balance, saying that while society wanted more women to participate in the economy, it must also recognise caregiving as a shared responsibility.

“It may not always be a 50–50 split, but it depends on mutual understanding, powers and capabilities of both parents. Unpaid care, home management, and emotional support have substantial economic value, but they are not quantifiable. We can’t put a price on that,” she said.

Sharing a personal reflection as a mother and wife, she reminded the audience not to lose sight of the emotional and personal cost of balancing career and family life.

“Sometimes we forget. We often take for granted the responsibility of caring for our families. Let us commit ourselves wholeheartedly to building a world where gender no longer serves as a barrier to success and everyone has the opportunity to shine. Every woman has an opportunity to shine,” she said.

Themed ‘Women leaders beyond borders: Shaping the future of the Asean Sheconomy’, the three-day forum celebrates the transformative role of women in driving global economic growth.

Focusing on cross-border collaboration, leadership, and innovation, WEF Asean 2025 showcases success stories and strategies that highlight the power of women-led sustainable development.

The WEF Asean 2025 brings together influential women leaders from across the region and beyond, offering participants the opportunity to engage in impactful discussions, forge powerful networks, and explore new pathways for women to shape the future of the global economy. — Bernama