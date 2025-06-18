TAIPING, June 18 — The High Court here today reportedly dismissed the appeal of a trailer driver convicted of causing the death of four family members, including a police officer, in a crash on Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Kangsar in 2020.

According to Harian Metro, Judge Noor Ruwena Md Nurdin instead increased the sentence for Y Vethri Vel, 31, to eight years’ jail and an RM80,000 fine under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He was initially sentenced in December 2023 to four years’ jail and a RM20,000 fine under a Section 41(1)(b) of the same Act for driving under the influence of alcohol, causing death.

The crash on 13 February 2020 killed police officer Mohamad Faiz Bakhari, his wife Nik Iedayu Nik Hassan, her sister Nik Ifeka Nik Hassan, and their infant son Mohamad Faqih Irsyad.

The court rejected the defence’s plea for a bond of good behaviour, citing the severity of the offence.

The jail term will run concurrently from 13 June 2025, and the accused will be disqualified from holding a driving licence for three years.