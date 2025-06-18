KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — A tahfiz student who pleaded guilty to committing physical sexual assault on a child of a staff member of a tahfiz centre in Hulu Langat in April last year was bound over on a two-year good behaviour bond by the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Normaizan Rahim made the order and also imposed a bail of RM3,000 after examining the boy’s probation report, which was submitted by the Social Welfare Department (JKM), at the proceeding, held in camera, today.

The court had set today for the sentencing.

Apart from that, Magistrate Normaizan also ordered the boy, who is now 18 years old, to undergo an interactive workshop organised by JKM and imposed a condition for him to be accompanied by his parents during the workshop.

The boy, who was then 17 years old, was charged with committing sexual physical assault on the victim, who was 13 years and eight months old, in April last year.

The charge was framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides a prison sentence of not more than 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

Lawyer A Rahman Mohd Nasir represented the teenager, while the prosecution was represented by Deputy Public Prosecutor Norhidayah Abdullah Sani. — Bernama