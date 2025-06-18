PUTRAJAYA, June 18 — All Malaysians currently in Iran have been strongly urged to leave the country immediately amid the heightened security situation following Israel’s aggression against Iran.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement yesterday said the situation in Iran remains highly volatile and may take a turn for the worse without warning.

“Given the rapidly deteriorating conditions, all Malaysians currently in Iran are strongly urged to leave the country immediately by any available means,” it said.

The ministry also confirmed that all Malaysians registered with the embassy in Tehran are safe and have been advised to depart the country without delay.

“The embassy will continue to provide the necessary consular assistance to facilitate their departure. The safety and wellbeing of Malaysian citizens remain the utmost priority of the ministry,” it said.

In case of emergency, Malaysians in Iran may contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Tehran at address: No.25, 2nd Alley, North Zarafshan St., Shahrak-e-Gharb; phone number: +98 21 8807 2444, +98 21 8807 8606, +98 933 535 2602 or e-mail: [email protected] / [email protected].

Wisma Putra has activated its operations room effective June 17. Immediate family members of Malaysians in Iran may contact the ministry for information at +603 8887 4570 or via email at [email protected].

The conflict between Iran and Israel further escalated on Friday following Israel’s unprovoked airstrikes on Iranian territory which reportedly killed several high-ranking military officials and scientists.

In retaliation, Iran fired ballistic missiles at several locations in Israel, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries. — Bernama