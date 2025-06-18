LAHAD DATU, June 18 — A 59-year-old man was arrested during Op Bakau yesterday for allegedly encroaching into the Lahad Datu Forest Reserve.

Lahad Datu Maritime Zone director, Maritime Commander Dzulfikhar Ali, said the joint operation carried out by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Sabah Forestry Department discovered that 2.02 hectares of land had been encroached upon.

“Checks revealed illegal activities, including mangrove tree logging, open burning, and the planting of oil palm, fruits, and vegetables. A residential house and a swiftlet bird nest structure were also built without permission,” he said in a statement today.

The suspect, who is believed to have committed an offence under the Forest Enactment 1968, has been referred to the Lahad Datu Forestry Department for further investigation.

Dzulfikhar said the integrated operation is crucial for protecting forest reserves, waterways, and coastal areas while preserving natural ecosystems and ensuring national maritime security.

Members of the public with information about criminal activities or emergencies at sea are encouraged to contact the Lahad Datu Maritime Zone via WhatsApp at 016-9305727 or MERS 999. — Bernama