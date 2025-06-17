GEORGE TOWN, June 17 — Members of the Club Employees Union of Peninsular Malaysia (CEUPM) held a peaceful protest today over the Penang Turf Club’s (PTC) alleged failure to engage in negotiations with its retrenched workers since May 31.

The union’s Secretary-General Rudy Rusly said the employer’s action violated the spirit and principles of collective bargaining as enshrined in the Industrial Relations Act 1967.

This, he said, concerns the right of employees to be represented by a trade union in matters related to terms and conditions of employment and retrenchment.

The protest over stalled retrenchment negotiations follows the closure of the club after a 161-year run.

“The union asserts that any retrenchment action must be negotiated with the union to ensure workers’ welfare is protected and that dignified compensation is discussed fairly.

“Employers cannot make unilateral decisions that affect workers’ livelihoods without negotiating with the union. It is a lawful action under the law to express our protest and demand justice for our members,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He called on PTC to return to the negotiating table and respect the workers’ right to union representation. — Bernama