KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Shell will increase its investment in Malaysia by more than RM9 billion over the next two to three years, which is expected to create high-skilled jobs, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the plan was conveyed by Shell’s Global chief executive officer Wael Sawan during a meeting today.

“This investment reflects international investors’ confidence in our sound economic policies and clear leadership. Insya-Allah (God willing), Malaysia will continue to chart a prosperous and competitive future,” he said in a post on X today.

Anwar added that aside from being a prominent player in the global energy industry, Shell has long been a key investment partner and part of Malaysia’s economic journey.

“I took the opportunity to share the MADANI Government’s strategic approach in positioning Malaysia as a stable, sustainable, and resilient investment destination – not just for today, but for future generations,” the Prime Minister said, adding that Sawan had also expressed his confidence in the country’s direction.

Earlier, Sawan was quoted as saying that demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Southeast Asia – particularly in Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, and Thailand – is expected to grow steadily from now until 2035.

He said the surge in energy demand, driven by the expansion of data centres and artificial intelligence, can be met with LNG as a reliable energy source, especially amid geopolitical uncertainties. — Bernama