KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The body of a woman believed to be a schoolteacher was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition at her home in Bandar Selesa Jaya in Iskandar Puteri in Johor, after neighbours alerted authorities to a foul smell.

Iskandar Puteri District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner M Kumarasan said the discovery was made at 8.06pm on June 12 after a neighbour reported a strong odour coming from the 39-year-old woman’s residence, Buletin TV3 reported today.

“She is believed to have died about a month ago. Investigations revealed that she had not reported for work since September 24 last year,” he said.

A post-mortem was unable to determine the cause of death due to the advanced stage of decomposition.

However, police found no signs of foul play.

“The case has been classified as sudden death, with no criminal elements detected,” he added.

The woman, who was unmarried, was a teacher at a school in Taman Tunku Aminah and had been living alone.

Police are currently trying to locate her next of kin.