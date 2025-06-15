KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Crocodile cracking, a form of road surface damage, was detected at the scene of the accident that claimed the life of a Singaporean cyclist in Kulai, Johor, yesterday, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the damage to state road J165 was likely due to frequent use by heavy vehicles, particularly lorries from a nearby quarry area.

Nanta said that although grading work to upgrade the road shoulder was carried out earlier this year, the excessive load caused the damage to recur.

“Although the road falls under the jurisdiction of the State Government, the Works Ministry (KKR) is concerned about its condition, which poses a risk to road users, including motorcyclists and cyclists,” he said in a statement today.

A male Singaporean cyclist was killed after he was believed to have fallen and subsequently hit by a trailer along Jalan Gunung Pulai, Kulai, at about 9.45 am yesterday.

Nanta said that as an immediate measure, he had contacted the state authorities to ensure that pavement rehabilitation works, including re-levelling of road shoulders in the affected areas, were implemented immediately, with comprehensive repairs to follow once the necessary allocation was approved.

He urged all parties involved in road maintenance, along with road users and local communities, to work together to ensure road conditions remain safe, comfortable and of good quality to help reduce road accidents.

Nanta also advised all cyclists, particularly those using public roads, to always prioritise safety and avoid routes frequently used by heavy vehicles.

“Choose a suitable and safe time, such as early mornings on weekends, and always ensure the use of safety equipment, including helmets and reflective lights.

“Adhere to traffic regulations, avoid using mobile phones while cycling and make sure your bicycle is in good condition,” he said.

Nanta extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family of the victim involved in the incident. — Bernama



