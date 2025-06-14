KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Several programmes at institutions of higher learning (IPT) need to be reviewed in light of current technological developments, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said the review is important considering there are faculties or departments that were established around two to three decades ago based on the market needs at that time.

“Yes, there will be courses that need to be reviewed because there are certain faculties or departments that were established around 20 to 30 years ago. At that time, the industry’s needs were different compared to now.

“Not all programmes need to be changed. For example, the Computer Science Faculty in general, but its teaching approach is now different. We ask all universities to re-evaluate the programmes in the current context, including AI,” he told reporters.

He said this after officiating the Higher Education Ministry’s (KPT) National Career Carnival at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) here today. KPT secretary-general Datuk Dr Anesee Ibrahim also attended the event.

Elaborating on the employability rate of graduates in the country, Zambry said overall it is at 92 per cent.

“We are working to address the issue of underemployment. Programmes like today are held to open up more space and opportunities for graduates and jobseekers so that they can work in fields related to their qualifications and expertise,” he also said.

Meanwhile, Anesee, in his speech, said that KPT’s large-scale career carnival is among the highlight activities in the Graduate Employability Strategic Plan (PSKG) 2021–2025, which is now entering the final phase of implementation.

“The new PSKG 2026-2030 plan being developed is in line with the Malaysian Higher Education Plan (PPTM) 2025-2035, which is expected to be launched soon. Among the main focuses of the new plan are producing value-based graduates, enhancing academic performance, and empowering higher education institutions to a global level,” he said.

The two-day KPT National Career Carnival 2025, starting today, brings together over 100 leading local companies from various key sectors, including investED, Bank Negara Malaysia, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, PayNet, Infineon Technologies, IJM Corporation Bhd, SD Guthrie Bhd and Tenaga Nasional Bhd.

Earlier, Zambry witnessed the signing of two memorandums of understanding (MoU) between KPT and ACCA Malaysia as well as Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL), aimed at strengthening cooperation between higher education institutions and professional bodies and industries, particularly in the fields of accounting and finance as well as rail transportation.

He also handed over a mock cheque for the implementation of the KPT’s Industrial and Professional Credentialing Programme (KPTiP), which was approved for three recipients: The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, ACCA Malaysia and MRL, with a total value of RM13,313,200. — Bernama