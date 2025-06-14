TATAU, June 14 — Two men were killed in a single-vehicle crash along KM16 of the Pan Borneo Highway before the Semanok Bridge early this morning.

Tatau District Police Chief DSP Jame Reis said the incident occurred around 7.30am and involved a van travelling from Tatau towards Bintulu.

“Initial investigations suggest the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn multiple times.

“Both the driver and the passenger were thrown out of the van,” he said in a statement today.

Jame added that both victims, aged 24 and 18, of Chinese descent, were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from Tatau Health Clinic.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

He urged the public not to speculate or spread unverified information regarding the incident, as it could cause unnecessary distress to the community.

“Anyone who witnessed the accident or has relevant information is encouraged to contact Traffic Investigation Officer Inspector Jeffery Jimbol or the Tatau Traffic Department at 086-584615,” DSP Jame said. — The Borneo Post





