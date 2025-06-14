KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today confirmed that Meta Platforms Inc has clarified the recent issue involving Deputy Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir’s Facebook account.

Fahmi said Meta informed the government that the account had not been hacked and is assisting with its recovery, national news agency Bernama reported last night.

“The account was not hacked, apparently there was no other motive, but Meta has indicated that they are assisting to restore the posts,” he told reporters after attending the Gabungan Kelab Media Malaysia dinner held in conjunction with the National Journalists Day here.

Previously, local media reported that the deputy minister’s Facebook page had been sabotaged, leading to the loss of all content.

Akmal reportedly discovered that all his posts dating back to the end of 2022 had vanished from his Facebook page.