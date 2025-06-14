KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Tan Sri Razarudin Husain will retire as Inspector-General of Police (IGP) on June 22, marking the end of his two-year contract, Harian Metro reported today.

The handover ceremony and farewell parade is scheduled to be held on June 20, at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre on Jalan Semarak, the Malay newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.

Similarly, national news agency Bernama TV carried the announcement in a Facebook post yesterday.

However, Bukit Aman has yet to issue a formal statement.

Razarudin was appointed as the 14th IGP on contract after retiring, with his tenure beginning on June 23, 2023.

He succeeded Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.





