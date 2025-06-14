MIRI, June 14 — The Sarawak government has agreed in principle to the construction of a new Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex at Kampung Pandam in Limbang, near the border with Brunei Darussalam, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

The proposed facility aims to improve cross-border connectivity, enhance security cooperation, and boost economic integration between Malaysia and Brunei.

Abang Johari said the CIQ project was among the key topics discussed during recent bilateral engagements between the two nations.

“We have agreed in principle to upgrade the existing ICQ facilities at Kampung Pandam. This development will not only support smoother mobility for citizens of both Sarawak and Brunei Darussalam, but more importantly, strengthen the economic ties between our regions,” he said during a working visit to the Sungai Limbang Bridge site today.

He noted the timing was appropriate, as the second Sungai Limbang Bridge is expected to be completed by April next year.

The CIQ Pandam-Lumapas project has been under discussion at both the federal and Bruneian government levels, with ongoing negotiations to ensure readiness on both sides before implementation.

Once completed, the new route will significantly shorten travel time between Limbang and Brunei.

The journey is expected to take just 30 minutes – 15 minutes from Limbang to CIQ Pandam, and another 15 minutes from CIQ Lumapas to central Brunei.

Accompanying the Premier on the site visit were State Minister of Utility and Telecommunications, Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi; Deputy Minister of Transport, Datuk Hasbi Habibollah; State Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development, Datuk Abdul Rahman Ismail; Batu Danau assemblyman Datuk Paulus Palu Gumbang; State Secretary Datuk Amar Abu Bakar Marzuki; and Limbang Division Resident, Unos Tambi.

Earlier, Abang Johari also made a visit to the Limbang Museum. — The Borneo Post