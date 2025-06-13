MIRI, June 13 — The Sessions Court here today sentenced a man to three years imprisonment and one stroke of the cane for injuring his mother with a brick.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman convicted Frankie Wan, 45, from Long Puak in Long Lama, Baram, on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 324 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same Code.

Section 324 provides for up to 10 years’ imprisonment, or a fine, or caning, or any two of such punishments upon conviction, and Section 326A carries a penalty of imprisonment of up to twice the maximum term provided under Section 324.

According to the facts of the case, Frankie was found to have deliberately injured his 71-year-old mother using a brick.

He committed the offence on June 8 at around 6.30pm at their residence at Kampung Long Puak, Long Lama, Baram.

Deputy Public Prosecutor David Bakit Nuing prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented by legal counsel. — The Borneo Post