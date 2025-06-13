KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Johor police are seeking a man involved in a brawl with a lorry driver at the Kempas Toll Plaza in Johor Baru around 2.30pm last Sunday to assist in their investigation.

Johor Baru North District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said the suspect is wanted for assaulting the driver, allegedly in response to the lorry’s horn, according to a report published in Kosmo! Online today.

The incident began when the 31-year-old lorry driver honked at a Proton Wira that remained stationary despite the toll barrier having lifted.

“A man then emerged from the passenger side of the Proton Wira, opened the lorry door, and repeatedly punched the driver in the face and head,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 160 of the Penal Code for affray in a public place, which carries a penalty of up to six months’ imprisonment, a RM1,000 fine, or both.

Members of the public with information about the incident are urged to contact 07-5563122 to assist in the investigation.