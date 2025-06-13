GEORGE TOWN, June 13 — IJM Land Berhad (IJM Land) today announced scheduled infrastructure works and updates on new road access as part of the advancement of The Light Interchange development here.

In a statement, the developer of The Light Waterfront Penang stated that temporary lane closures, affecting the George Town-bound lanes of the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway, would be implemented from June 16 to 27, from 10 pm to 5 am, to facilitate the dismantling of the existing pedestrian bridge.

“...works will be carried out during off-peak hours to minimise disruption. Road users are advised to follow traffic instructions and remain cautious when approaching the affected area,” read the statement.

The developer will also open the elevated road from Jalan Tunku Kudin (Bayan Lepas-bound) to The Light Waterfront Penang, effective July 1, providing direct and seamless access for motorists travelling from the Green Lane area into The Light Waterfront Penang.

IJM Land also announced the opening of a permanent exit road (Bayan Lepas-bound) from The Light Waterfront Penang, adding that the current temporary exit will be permanently closed.

“All necessary signage has been put in place to guide motorists through the new route,” it added. — Bernama