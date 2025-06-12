KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The process of recording a statement from an individual with the title of “Tan Sri” in connection with the misappropriation of sukuk funds for a highway construction project continued today.

A vehicle carrying Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers was seen entering the individual’s residence at around 8.45am, according to Buletin TV3.

Yesterday, the same process took approximately six hours, beginning at 9am and concluding at 3pm.

Previously, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki stated that the highway concession holder was the key witness in the ongoing investigation.

It was also reported that 45 witnesses who had earlier given statements have been recalled to provide additional information.