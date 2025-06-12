KUCHING, June 12 —The Ministry of Health (MoH) has assured the public that the JN.1 Covid-19 subvariant, which has been spreading recently, is not as dangerous as the variants that circulated during the pandemic period.

The ministry also stated that although there has been a recent increase in Covid-19 cases nationwide, the average weekly number of cases remains below the national warning threshold, and no deaths have been reported so far.

In a statement today, MoH highlighted that Covid-19 infections can be effectively controlled by maintaining a strong level of immunity.

As such, the ministry encourages individuals in high-risk groups to receive an additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to reduce the risk of infection, serious complications, and death.

“The administration of the Covid-19 vaccine is encouraged for high-risk groups consisting of individuals who have not received the vaccine before,” said the ministry, adding that even those who had previously been vaccinated are encouraged to go for another round.

High-risk groups include individuals aged 18 years and above as well as individuals aged 12 years and above, who have comorbidities or are immunocompromised, pregnant women and healthcare workers, especially those who have direct contact with patients.

MoH said the Covid-19 vaccine is given voluntarily and free of charge at selected government health clinics nationwide, which can be looked up at website covid-19.moh.gov.my and the MySejahtera application.

The public is also advised to continue observing standard Covid-19 prevention measures, such as washing hands regularly with soap or hand sanitiser, practising proper cough etiquette, and wearing a face mask when symptomatic or in crowded places.

“The MoH remains committed to ensuring that community health is given priority and that health services and control of the spread of any epidemic are at the best level,” it added. — The Borneo Post