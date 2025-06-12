SHAH ALAM, June 12 — The policeman accused of murdering Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah, whose body was found in an oil palm plantation last year, pleaded not guilty to the murder charge in the High Court here today.

Lance Corporal Muhammad Alif Monjani, 27, made the plea before Judge Julia Ibrahim, who then set July 15 for mention.

The policeman was charged with murdering the 25-year-old woman at the SKC Kledang oil palm plantation, Hulu Bernam near here, between 9 am on July 10, 2024, and 6 pm, July 15 last year.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides a sentence of hanging to death or imprisonment for not more than 40 years and whipping of not less than 12 strokes, upon conviction.

Muhammad Alif, who arrived in court wearing a T-shirt and accompanied by policemen, was represented by lawyers Nur Aida Md Zainuddin and Aida Jaafar, while the prosecution was represented by Deputy Public Prosecutor Maizatul Munirah Abdul Rahman.

He was first charged with murdering the Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris student on July 26, 2024, at the Kuala Kubu Bharu Magistrate’s Court and on May 28, the case was transferred to the Shah Alam High Court for trial.

Nur Farah Kartini was reported missing on July 10, 2024, before her body was found at about 6 pm, five days later, in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Keledang, Hulu Bernam.— Bernama