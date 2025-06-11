PETALING JAYA, June 10 — The driver of the bus involved in the accident that claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students yesterday had a record of 18 traffic summonses, according to Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department director Yusri Hassan Basri.

According to Sinar Harian, Yusri said 13 of the summonses were for speeding, three for not wearing a seatbelt, one for failing to have a third brake light, and another for involvement in a previous accident.

He added that a special task force involving police, the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research, the road transport department, the Land Public Transport Agency, and other relevant bodies has been formed to investigate the crash.

“We will complete the investigation papers as soon as possible. Our investigation will be thorough and cover all aspects, including the driver’s past offences, background, activities and career history,” he was quoted as saying.

The crash occurred early Monday morning when the bus, travelling from Jertih, Terengganu, to UPSI’s campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak, collided with the rear of a Perodua Alza, veered off the road, and overturned along the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding.

Sinar Harian reported that the task force’s findings will address potential safety lapses and preventive measures.