KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The operating permit of a bus company involved in a fatal crash in Gerik, Perak, has been revoked with immediate effect, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced today, according to The Vibes.

Loke said the company owner committed two significant violations: leasing the operating permit to a third party and failing to activate the bus’s GPS.

“The owner leased it to a third party. The owner has an address in Kedah and leased it to an operator in Kelantan, receiving RM500 monthly.

“This is in breach of the conditions. When they were asked to submit a GPS report, they couldn’t because the GPS was not even activated,” he told reporters during a press conference here.

He stressed that the revocation of the permit is permanent, with no opportunity for appeal.

Loke also addressed the fatal crash involving nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) policemen in Teluk Intan, announcing that a preliminary report on the incident will be published tomorrow on the Transport Ministry’s official website, The Vibes reported.

He said the report includes technical findings from Puspakom and the Road Transport Department (RTD).

“The preliminary findings were presented to the Cabinet earlier today, but the full report has yet to be completed.

“This is an initial report, not the final one. The aim is to allow the public to understand the facts and provide researchers with access to data concerning road safety issues, ultimately contributing towards improving the overall road safety landscape,” was quoted as saying.