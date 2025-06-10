KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that reforming Malaysia’s governance system will take time and requires cooperation from coalitions beyond Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Anwar, who is also PH chairman and PKR president, said he is doing his best to push for reforms within the limits of his position.

“Can you undertake this massive reform in a year, or two or three years? I don’t know but what I know is that, there’s no turning back. I’m certain every month and every year, that there must be some progression.

“For those who are impatient and want it fast, of course they are blinded by the facts and reality,” he said in his speech at the launching of i-Rise, a centre of excellence for research and Innovation in Islamic economics at Sasana Kijang, Bank Negara Malaysia here.

He said the PH coalition is fortunate to have Umno and Barisan Nasional as partners in government.

Anwar described them as “one of the core pillars committed to this reform and support.”

“But you can’t take things for granted, as the process of negotiation, discussion, and engagement remains crucial,” he added.

Certain individuals from Anwar’s party, PKR, have questioned their president’s commitment to reform.

Last Sunday, Subang MP Wong Chen announced a two-week break from work for a family holiday, during which he will reflect on his future in politics.

The former PKR central leadership council member said he remains deeply concerned that Anwar’s administration may end its term with little progress on institutional reforms.

Wong had backed former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli in the party elections last month.

Both lost.

Wong was voted out of the leadership council, while Rafizi was defeated by Nurul Izzah Anwar and later offered to resign from the Cabinet.





