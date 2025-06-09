SIBU June 9 — The design for Phase 4 of Sibu flood mitigation project is complete and currently awaiting approval from the Sarawak Planning Authority (SPA), said Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

Joseph expressed hope that the tendering process will commence this year, enabling the project to begin in 2026.

“Now it’s subject to SPA approval, then we can proceed straight to tender. I hope we can tender it this year and start work next year,” he said.

He highlighted that Phase 4 of the project addresses a vital “missing link” between Jalan Aman and Kampung Hilir, and aims to protect approximately 618 hectares of central Sibu, including Bukit Assek.

He said this to reporters when met during a sacrificial meat distribution event at Masjid Al-Muhajirin Sentosa yesterday, held in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha.

Also in attendance were Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bukit Assek chairman Datuk Chieng Buong Toon and mosque chairman Ramli Hussin.

During the event, Joseph contributed one cow to the sacrificial ceremony, which saw a total of seven cows slaughtered for distribution to families in need.

“We respect the values of Islam, particularly compassion, charity, and helping the poor. These are universal values shared by all, regardless of religion, background, or race,” he said.

This year’s distribution targeted the underprivileged families, reinforcing the celebration’s message of solidarity and support across the community. — The Borneo Post