KUCHING, June 9 — A mother of five is seeking public help to locate the whereabouts of her husband, who left for China in 2016 for greener pastures.

Identified as Kho, she told Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak publicity secretary Michael Kong that her last contact with her husband Tang Thiew Hing was when he arrived in Shenzhen.

“I have been raising our children alone after losing contact with my husband several years ago,” she said during a recent meeting with Kong at his office here.

According to Kho, Tang had gone to China in the hope of securing better job opportunities to support their family.

She told Kong that the family has been trying to locate Tang all these years but to no avail.

“Understandably, Madam Kho is deeply concerned for his safety and well-being. With no closure and growing responsibilities as the sole caregiver to their children, she is now seeking any help that may lead to tracing her husband’s whereabouts,” he said in a statement yesterday

He added this was not just about seeking answers but giving a family hope and potentially a reunion after years of uncertainty and silence.

Kong thus appealed to anyone who may have information about Tang to come forward.

“No detail is too small. Your help could mean the world to this struggling family. If you have lost contact with a loved one overseas or know someone who has, we encourage you to file a police report and also reach out to your nearest consulate or community service centre for support.

“Time is crucial in such cases, and early reporting can make a significant difference,” he said.

Individuals who have information about Tang are advised to call Kong on 019-8199191.

It was informed that Tang was born in 1972 in Kuching, and that his parents and an elder sister are deceased. — The Borneo Post