SIBU, June 9 — A timber lorry driver was burned to death when his lorry caught fire after it crashed along a timber trail in Samarakan, Bintulu yesterday.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre, a call about the crash was received at 1 pm and a team from the Bintulu Fire and Rescue Station was mobilised to the location near Medsum Trading Sdn Bhd, Samarakan, Bintulu.

The victim was identified as Kanang Inggai, aged 57.

“The front end of the lorry was totally burned. The victim was trapped and found burned. The fire had been put out by company workers.

“The firefighters managed to extricate the body at 2.49 pm,” the centre said in a statement today. — Bernama